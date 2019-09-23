Contrasting of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and Its Peers

As Broadcasting – TV company, TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TEGNA Inc. has 98.48% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of TEGNA Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TEGNA Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA Inc. 0.00% 33.50% 8.10% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TEGNA Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA Inc. N/A 15 7.85 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

TEGNA Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio TEGNA Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for TEGNA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

$17.5 is the average price target of TEGNA Inc., with a potential upside of 15.74%. As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 83.69%. TEGNA Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TEGNA Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year TEGNA Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TEGNA Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, TEGNA Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. TEGNA Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TEGNA Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that TEGNA Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TEGNA Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

TEGNA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TEGNA Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors TEGNA Inc.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.