Contrasting of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|1
|0.40
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|1.96
|N/A
|0.34
|17.57
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0.00%
|-2.2%
|-1%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|2.7%
|1.4%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.09 shows that Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares and 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 31.9%. Competitively, 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|-6.82%
|-1.6%
|13.89%
|20.59%
|25.11%
|32.54%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-7.54%
|18.31%
|7.51%
|29.25%
|-16.53%
|8.68%
For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
Summary
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.
