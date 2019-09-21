Contrasting of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.40 N/A -0.08 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.96 N/A 0.34 17.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares and 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 31.9%. Competitively, 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.