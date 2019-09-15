Contrasting of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

As Shipping businesses, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.38 N/A 0.73 18.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Ship Finance International Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s current beta is 2.32 and it happens to be 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ship Finance International Limited’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ship Finance International Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Ship Finance International Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 30.1% respectively. 42.6% are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Ship Finance International Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.