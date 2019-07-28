Contrasting of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.19 N/A 0.03 450.31 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.96 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and DHT Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.1% 0% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s 1.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival DHT Holdings Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. DHT Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of DHT Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.91% -5.69% 13.02% -3.35% -19.5% 30.76% DHT Holdings Inc. 4.06% 16.37% 44.96% 16.37% 54.45% 50.51%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has weaker performance than DHT Holdings Inc.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats DHT Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.