Contrasting of Teekay Corporation (TK) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Both Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Corporation 4 0.21 N/A -1.42 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.69 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teekay Corporation and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Teekay Corporation and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Corporation 0.00% -17.7% -1.7% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -1% -0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.54 beta means Teekay Corporation’s volatility is 54.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Navigator Holdings Ltd. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teekay Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Navigator Holdings Ltd. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Teekay Corporation and Navigator Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 57.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teekay Corporation and Navigator Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 40.4% and 68.9% respectively. 41.7% are Teekay Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Corporation -4.2% 32.94% 10.14% 28.09% -34.58% 36.53% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47%

For the past year Teekay Corporation was more bullish than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Navigator Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teekay Corporation.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.