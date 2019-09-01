Contrasting of Teekay Corporation (TK) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Corporation 4 0.20 N/A -1.42 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 21 2.59 N/A 1.91 11.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teekay Corporation and GasLog Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Corporation 0.00% -17.7% -1.7% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Corporation’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teekay Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival GasLog Partners LP is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Teekay Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Teekay Corporation and GasLog Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, GasLog Partners LP’s potential upside is 17.84% and its consensus target price is $22.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.4% of Teekay Corporation shares and 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 41.7% of Teekay Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 27.2% are GasLog Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Corporation -4.2% 32.94% 10.14% 28.09% -34.58% 36.53% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Teekay Corporation has stronger performance than GasLog Partners LP

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GasLog Partners LP beats Teekay Corporation.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.