Contrasting of Teekay Corporation (TK) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Corporation 4 0.18 N/A -1.42 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.35 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teekay Corporation and Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Corporation 0.00% -17.7% -1.7% Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Corporation is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Teekay Corporation and Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 141.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.4% of Teekay Corporation shares and 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares. Teekay Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 41.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Corporation -4.2% 32.94% 10.14% 28.09% -34.58% 36.53% Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46%

For the past year Teekay Corporation has 36.53% stronger performance while Dynagas LNG Partners LP has -58.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners LP beats Teekay Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.