Contrasting of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 21 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26 Livent Corporation 9 2.05 N/A 0.76 8.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Teck Resources Limited and Livent Corporation. Livent Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Teck Resources Limited. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Teck Resources Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teck Resources Limited are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Livent Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Livent Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teck Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Teck Resources Limited and Livent Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 59.91% for Teck Resources Limited with average target price of $28. On the other hand, Livent Corporation’s potential upside is 57.23% and its average target price is $10. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Teck Resources Limited is looking more favorable than Livent Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teck Resources Limited and Livent Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 40.08%. About 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Livent Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited was less bearish than Livent Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Teck Resources Limited beats Livent Corporation.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.