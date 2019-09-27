Contrasting of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 17 -0.85 490.91M 3.90 5.26 Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 69.94M 0.15 10.34

In table 1 we can see Teck Resources Limited and Auryn Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Auryn Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teck Resources Limited. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Teck Resources Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Auryn Resources Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 2,837,630,057.80% 13.3% 7.5% Auryn Resources Inc. 5,216,677,854.85% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Teck Resources Limited and Auryn Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Auryn Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teck Resources Limited has an average target price of $28, and a 74.24% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares and 10.09% of Auryn Resources Inc. shares. 1.4% are Teck Resources Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has -4.87% weaker performance while Auryn Resources Inc. has 65.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Teck Resources Limited beats Auryn Resources Inc.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.