Contrasting of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 19 5.16 N/A 0.50 46.51 Zillow Group Inc. 40 3.77 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see TechTarget Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TechTarget Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zillow Group Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TechTarget Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Zillow Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.

Analyst Ratings

TechTarget Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Zillow Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.5, while its potential upside is 32.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TechTarget Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has stronger performance than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TechTarget Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.