Contrasting of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

Both TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC plc 24 0.99 N/A -4.40 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates TechnipFMC plc and Precision Drilling Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -17.2% -7.7% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7%

Liquidity

TechnipFMC plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision Drilling Corporation are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Precision Drilling Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TechnipFMC plc and Precision Drilling Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC plc 0 1 2 2.67 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

TechnipFMC plc’s upside potential currently stands at 1.02% and an $28.67 average price target. Meanwhile, Precision Drilling Corporation’s average price target is $2.8, while its potential upside is 75.55%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Precision Drilling Corporation is looking more favorable than TechnipFMC plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TechnipFMC plc and Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 45.9% respectively. TechnipFMC plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechnipFMC plc -0.18% -6.63% 0.44% -11.11% -28.17% 16.45% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14%

For the past year TechnipFMC plc has weaker performance than Precision Drilling Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision Drilling Corporation beats TechnipFMC plc.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.