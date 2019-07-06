Contrasting of Team Inc. (TISI) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Both Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.38 N/A -2.37 0.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 14.51 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Team Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2%

Volatility & Risk

Team Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Team Inc. are 2.5 and 2.2. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Team Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Team Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.7%. Team Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65%

For the past year Team Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. beats Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.