Contrasting of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)

Both TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity Ltd. 87 2.31 N/A 8.46 10.63 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.84 N/A 0.71 7.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TE Connectivity Ltd. and Qualstar Corporation. Qualstar Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than TE Connectivity Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Qualstar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that TE Connectivity Ltd. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualstar Corporation are 3.6 and 2.6 respectively. Qualstar Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. and Qualstar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Qualstar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s upside potential is 2.16% at a $95.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of TE Connectivity Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.7% of Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.62% of Qualstar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TE Connectivity Ltd. -1.38% 2.65% 10.61% 13.59% -5.44% 18.84% Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38%

For the past year TE Connectivity Ltd. has 18.84% stronger performance while Qualstar Corporation has -0.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors TE Connectivity Ltd. beats Qualstar Corporation.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.