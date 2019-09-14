Contrasting of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Both TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) compete on a level playing field in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH Holdings Inc. 1 0.89 N/A -1.48 0.00 Campbell Soup Company 40 1.72 N/A 2.11 19.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TDH Holdings Inc. and Campbell Soup Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Campbell Soup Company 0.00% 31.4% 2.9%

Liquidity

TDH Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Campbell Soup Company which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Campbell Soup Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TDH Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. and Campbell Soup Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Campbell Soup Company 1 4 1 2.17

Campbell Soup Company on the other hand boasts of a $43.33 consensus price target and a -6.37% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TDH Holdings Inc. and Campbell Soup Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 54.2%. 93.54% are TDH Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Campbell Soup Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TDH Holdings Inc. 101.57% 63.75% 50.57% 114.37% -59.57% 138.01% Campbell Soup Company 2.02% 3.04% 7.88% 18.49% 0.98% 25.31%

For the past year TDH Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Campbell Soup Company.

Summary

Campbell Soup Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors TDH Holdings Inc.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.