Contrasting of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The two are both Investment Brokerage – National companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 46 1.75 265.70M 3.76 13.59 Morgan Stanley 42 1.14 1.17B 4.59 9.71

In table 1 we can see TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and Morgan Stanley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Morgan Stanley appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Morgan Stanley, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 577,357,670.58% 21.8% 4.7% Morgan Stanley 2,791,030,534.35% 11.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s volatility is 15.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Morgan Stanley’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares and 62.1% of Morgan Stanley shares. Insiders held 0.3% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.9% of Morgan Stanley shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37% Morgan Stanley -2.07% 1.39% -6.33% 4.14% -12.46% 12.38%

For the past year TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has weaker performance than Morgan Stanley

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation beats Morgan Stanley.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services. Its Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors, small-to-medium sized businesses, and institutions. The companyÂ’s Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products, as well as managed futures products to a group of clients across institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.