Contrasting of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|60
|252.96
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 84.57% upside potential and an average target price of $28. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 44.88% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 78.8%. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
