Contrasting of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 uniQure N.V. 60 252.96 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 84.57% upside potential and an average target price of $28. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 44.88% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 78.8%. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.