Contrasting of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 62,785,254.53% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 8,937,125,748.50% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.9. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.