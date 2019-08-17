Contrasting of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, and a 75.66% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 65.14%. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.