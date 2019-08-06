Contrasting of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.75 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.73% and an $28 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 25.32%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 95.5% respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.