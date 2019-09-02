Contrasting of TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.90 N/A 0.83 18.13 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.