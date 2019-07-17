Contrasting of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Both TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 46 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.49 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights TC Energy Corporation and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 66.9% -7.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.9% of TC Energy Corporation shares and 24.7% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. TC Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 25.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 8.11% 21.74% -13.31% -41.18% -76.67% 62.79%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation was less bullish than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.