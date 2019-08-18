Contrasting of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) and M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Both Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) and M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) are Residential Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 20 0.51 N/A 1.88 12.00 M/I Homes Inc. 29 0.41 N/A 3.87 9.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M/I Homes Inc. M/I Homes Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than M/I Homes Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M/I Homes Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% M/I Homes Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. M/I Homes Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M/I Homes Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 M/I Homes Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.34% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation with average price target of $23.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M/I Homes Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.2%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, M/I Homes Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.87% 6.88% 9.16% 21.27% 16.99% 41.64% M/I Homes Inc. 11.05% 23.07% 23.8% 38.76% 38.71% 68.27%

For the past year Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than M/I Homes Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors M/I Homes Inc. beats Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.