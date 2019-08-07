Contrasting of Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.26 N/A 0.48 22.30 Intelligent Systems Corporation 31 16.31 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Taylor Devices Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation. Intelligent Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Taylor Devices Inc. is currently more affordable than Intelligent Systems Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Taylor Devices Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. are 5.9 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Intelligent Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Taylor Devices Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taylor Devices Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 37.1%. Insiders held 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend while Intelligent Systems Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Taylor Devices Inc.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.