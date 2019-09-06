Contrasting of Tata Motors Limited (TTM) and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Both Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors Limited 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.02 Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 6 2.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Tata Motors Limited and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -3.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.23% of Tata Motors Limited shares and 5.3% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 27.37% are Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tata Motors Limited -11.81% -19.62% -35.87% -22.81% -49.92% -20.28% Kandi Technologies Group Inc. -3.62% 2.5% 3.7% -6.83% 32.17% 46.56%

For the past year Tata Motors Limited has -20.28% weaker performance while Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has 46.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tata Motors Limited beats Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicles (EVs), EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.