Contrasting of Tata Motors Limited (TTM) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tata Motors Limited has 9.23% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 32.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tata Motors Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.78% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Tata Motors Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tata Motors Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors Limited N/A 13 5.02 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Tata Motors Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tata Motors Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

As a group, Auto Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 40.68%. Based on the results shown earlier, Tata Motors Limited is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tata Motors Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tata Motors Limited -11.81% -19.62% -35.87% -22.81% -49.92% -20.28% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year Tata Motors Limited has -20.28% weaker performance while Tata Motors Limited’s peers have 51.61% stronger performance.

Dividends

Tata Motors Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Tata Motors Limited’s peers beat Tata Motors Limited.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.