Contrasting of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 57.37

In table 1 we can see Taseko Mines Limited and Cameco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines Limited’s current beta is 2.75 and it happens to be 175.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cameco Corporation on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Taseko Mines Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cameco Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. Cameco Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Taseko Mines Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taseko Mines Limited and Cameco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 70.1%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -8.48% -16.65% -2.04% -15.81% -53.86% 18.03% Cameco Corporation -2.43% -13.97% -17.43% -16.12% -13.07% -11.54%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited had bullish trend while Cameco Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cameco Corporation beats Taseko Mines Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.