Contrasting of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.90
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Target Hospitality Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, with potential upside of 70.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0.93% stronger performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.