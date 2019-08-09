Contrasting of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.90 N/A 0.09 98.84 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Target Hospitality Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, with potential upside of 70.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.