Contrasting of Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 55 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tarena International Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tarena International Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International Inc.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tarena International Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tarena International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Tarena International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 34.04% of Tarena International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Tarena International Inc. has -74.76% weaker performance while Hailiang Education Group Inc. has 26.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Tarena International Inc.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.