Contrasting of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

We will be comparing the differences between Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 1.08 N/A 0.04 15.91 DXC Technology Company 56 0.41 N/A 4.19 13.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DXC Technology Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Taoping Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than DXC Technology Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Taoping Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. DXC Technology Company on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Taoping Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DXC Technology Company are 1 and 1 respectively. Taoping Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taoping Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DXC Technology Company 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, DXC Technology Company’s potential upside is 70.98% and its consensus price target is $56.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of Taoping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of DXC Technology Company are owned by institutional investors. About 42.32% of Taoping Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DXC Technology Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65% DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89%

For the past year Taoping Inc. has -45.65% weaker performance while DXC Technology Company has 4.89% stronger performance.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.