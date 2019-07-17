Contrasting of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Both Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.21 27.28 Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.29 N/A 0.09 16.94

Table 1 highlights Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Forward Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tandy Leather Factory Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Forward Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 5.6% Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Forward Industries Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Industries Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forward Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and Forward Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 14.5% respectively. Insiders owned 43.7% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.7% of Forward Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 1.4% 0.35% 2.83% -18.17% -20.59% 2.29% Forward Industries Inc. -7.1% -5.88% -12.2% -5.88% 0.7% 10.77%

For the past year Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Industries Inc.

Summary

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Forward Industries Inc.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. The company offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware. It also manufactures leather lacing and do-it-yourself kits. As of May 22, 2017, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 4 International stores located in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain. It serves individuals, wholesale distributors, tack and saddle shops, western stores, craft stores and craft store chains, other large volume purchasers, manufacturers, retailers, youth groups, summer camps, schools, equine-related shops, cobblers, and dealers, as well as institutions, such as prisons and prisoners, schools, and hospitals. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.