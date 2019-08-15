Contrasting of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 62 11.89 N/A -2.12 0.00 Hologic Inc. 47 4.02 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 22.57%. Competitively the consensus target price of Hologic Inc. is $50, which is potential 0.36% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. seems more appealing than Hologic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. beats Hologic Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.