Contrasting of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.08 N/A 10.90 1.89 Matador Resources Company 18 2.24 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Matador Resources Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Talos Energy Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Talos Energy Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Matador Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Talos Energy Inc. and Matador Resources Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Matador Resources Company has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 64.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. shares and 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. was more bullish than Matador Resources Company.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.