Contrasting of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and Its Competitors

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Talos Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.40% 5.60% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Talos Energy Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. N/A 24 1.89 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Talos Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Talos Energy Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Talos Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

Talos Energy Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 87.60%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.29%. Based on the data shown earlier, Talos Energy Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Talos Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.