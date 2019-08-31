Contrasting of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.53 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Talos Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Talos Energy Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Talos Energy Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Talos Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Talos Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 55.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Talos Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.