Contrasting of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.10 N/A 10.90 1.89 Apache Corporation 30 1.19 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Talos Energy Inc. and Apache Corporation. Apache Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Talos Energy Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Talos Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Apache Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Talos Energy Inc. and Apache Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Talos Energy Inc. and Apache Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30

Apache Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 62.41% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Apache Corporation shares. Talos Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Apache Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while Apache Corporation has -6.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.