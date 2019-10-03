Contrasting of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tallgrass Energy LP has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tallgrass Energy LP and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 805,917,159.76% 7.70% 2.40% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tallgrass Energy LP and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 149.82M 19 17.73 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Tallgrass Energy LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tallgrass Energy LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 46.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tallgrass Energy LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP had bearish trend while Tallgrass Energy LP’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Tallgrass Energy LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Tallgrass Energy LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Risk and Volatility

Tallgrass Energy LP is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. In other hand, Tallgrass Energy LP’s competitors have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.