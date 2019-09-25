Contrasting of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Since Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.79 N/A 1.08 17.73 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.17 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tallgrass Energy LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Volatility & Risk

Tallgrass Energy LP’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tallgrass Energy LP are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tallgrass Energy LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Tallgrass Energy LP’s average target price is $21.83, while its potential upside is 8.99%. Competitively Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 143.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Tallgrass Energy LP as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares and 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares. Tallgrass Energy LP’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.