Contrasting of Talend S.A. (TLND) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

We are comparing Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.29 N/A -1.59 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.94 N/A 0.09 31.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Talend S.A. and Aware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Aware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Talend S.A. and Aware Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A. has a 32.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $52.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.3% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Talend S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aware Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.