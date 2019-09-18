Contrasting of Talend S.A. (TLND) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.20 N/A -1.59 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Talend S.A. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

Talend S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Talend S.A. and Aurora Mobile Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A. has a 35.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Talend S.A. and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 13.9% respectively. Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Talend S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.