Contrasting of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 18 0.00 N/A 0.81 21.69 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 1 8.76 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 2.44% -0.28% -3.4% -13.64% -14.73% 4.64% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85%

For the past year Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has 4.64% stronger performance while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats Guardion Health Sciences Inc.