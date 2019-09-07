Contrasting of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.81
|21.69
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|1
|8.76
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
About 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|2.44%
|-0.28%
|-3.4%
|-13.64%
|-14.73%
|4.64%
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|-15.28%
|-3.17%
|-47.86%
|0%
|0%
|-66.85%
For the past year Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has 4.64% stronger performance while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.