Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 7.11% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 81.8%. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
