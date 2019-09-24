Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 7.11% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 81.8%. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.