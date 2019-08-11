Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.96 N/A -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 11.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.