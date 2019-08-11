Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|23.96
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 11.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
