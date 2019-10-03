Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|3
|0.00
|16.33M
|-1.27
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|383,558,994.20%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|590,255,186.87%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 153.16%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 53.6% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.