Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 383,558,994.20% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 590,255,186.87% -19% -18.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 153.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 53.6% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.