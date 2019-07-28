Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Immutep Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Immutep Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Immutep Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 10.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Immutep Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Immutep Limited beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.