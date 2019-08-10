Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

We are comparing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 23.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.