Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

We are comparing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 23.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
