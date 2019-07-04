Contrasting of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

This is a contrast between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 383.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 47.6% respectively. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.