Contrasting of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Healthcare Information Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.18 N/A -2.15 0.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 14 9.24 N/A 0.03 457.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2% OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor OptimizeRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. OptimizeRx Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s upside potential is 13.89% at a $66.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares and 45.5% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares. 9.1% are Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, OptimizeRx Corporation has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47% OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56%

For the past year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has -5.47% weaker performance while OptimizeRx Corporation has 37.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors OptimizeRx Corporation beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.