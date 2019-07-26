Contrasting of Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 135 12.89 N/A -1.37 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 4.13 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 highlights Tableau Software Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tableau Software Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tableau Software Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Open Text Corporation has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tableau Software Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Open Text Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Tableau Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tableau Software Inc. and Open Text Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tableau Software Inc. has an average target price of $154.33, and a -12.28% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tableau Software Inc. and Open Text Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 77.8%. 0.9% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Open Text Corporation beats Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.