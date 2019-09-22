Contrasting of Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

We are contrasting Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Medallia Inc. 36 10.77 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Tableau Software Inc. and Medallia Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tableau Software Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and Medallia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Tableau Software Inc. has a -8.28% downside potential and an average price target of $155.5. On the other hand, Medallia Inc.’s potential upside is 57.90% and its average price target is $47.56. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Medallia Inc. is looking more favorable than Tableau Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tableau Software Inc. and Medallia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Medallia Inc. has 6.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats Tableau Software Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.