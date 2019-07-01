Contrasting of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 7.54 N/A -1.25 0.00 VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for T2 Biosystems Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3% VolitionRx Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

T2 Biosystems Inc. has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VolitionRx Limited is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, VolitionRx Limited has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. VolitionRx Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for T2 Biosystems Inc. and VolitionRx Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 VolitionRx Limited 0 0 0 0.00

T2 Biosystems Inc. has an average target price of $10.67, and a 529.50% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares and 7.4% of VolitionRx Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of VolitionRx Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3% VolitionRx Limited 2.1% 1.49% 16.84% 24.54% 58.88% 87.85%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. had bearish trend while VolitionRx Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

VolitionRx Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors T2 Biosystems Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.